Ranbir Has A Double Role In ‘Ramayana’

It’s well known by now that Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana. But that’s not his only role in the film — he has another brief but important part. The actor also appears as Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

So, why was Ranbir cast as two avatars of Lord Vishnu in the same film?

“That was always the plan as per the script,” says an informed source. “The actor who played Rama was to play Parashurama also.”

Ranbir has worked diligently on providing two different looks for his roles. He used different body languages and voice modulations to manifest the distinct temperaments of Rama and Parashurama. As Parashurama, Ranbir is more bulked up, while his Rama is leaner, more sinewy.

This will be Ranbir’s second double role after Shemshera (2022).