Ranbir, Deepika’s Hug Breaks Internet

Trust Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to turn a mundane airport encounter into a full-blown fan frenzy. The Tamasha duo bumped into each other at Mumbai airport this weekend and greeted one another with such warmth, the internet practically combusted.

Deepika arrived in a grey tracksuit with white stripes, flared pants, braided hair and oversized shades. Ranbir, meanwhile, showed up in his all-black hoodie-and-tracks combo, topping it off with white sneakers.

When the two spotted each other — she on a golf cart, he walking in — Deepika actually stopped her cart to wait for him, and they shared a hug that screamed, “Ex goals!” Fans, naturally, lost it. “My YJHD trauma is back,” wrote one, while another sighed, “Can we please get Tamasha 2: The Airport Reunion?”