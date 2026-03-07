Ranbir Begins Shooting For ‘Ramayan 2’

Sunny Deol will not appear as Lord Hanuman in Part 1 of producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part film Ramayan. The meeting between Lord Rama and Hanuman is planned only for Part 2 of the epic. Sunny and Ranbir are set to shoot together for the first time later this month as Hanuman and Rama at Mumbai’s Film City, where a massive set has been constructed. Interestingly, the dates currently being used by Ranbir Kapoor for Ramayan Part 2 were originally allocated to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. However, the schedule was reassigned after Bhansali fell ill.

Ranbir has never previously worked with Sunny. However, the actor did share screen space with Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol in the blockbuster Animal.



