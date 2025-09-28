Ranbir Bags Lead Role In Baiju Bawra

Ranbir Kapoor, who turned a year older on September 28, received a very special gift from his Love & War director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali has finalized Ranbir as the leading man of his next ambitious project, a grand musical romance titled Baiju Bawra. The film was originally planned with Ranveer Singh, who had even begun preparing for the role, before Bhansali decided to focus on Love & War.

Now, Baiju Bawra is set to go on floors next year. “SLB’s team has already begun pre-production work. Ranbir, a huge admirer of vintage music, starts his mornings with classics from the 1950s, including songs from the original Baiju Bawra released in 1952. He’s even introducing his daughter Raha to this timeless music,” reveals a source.



