Rampal’s Role In ‘Billionaire’ Modelled On Vijay Mallya

On Dhurandhar’s success. The actor’s first project after Dhurandhar is Hansal Mehta’s web-series Billionaire. He reportedly plays a character based on business tycoon Vijay Mallya.

Though the makers are staying clear of direct mentions of any living industrialist to avoid legal trouble, sources say Mallya is the reference point for the character.

Meanwhile, the actor has upped his fees and revamped his career strategy following the Dhurandhar success.