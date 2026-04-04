 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Rampal’s Role In ‘Billionaire’ Modelled On Vijay Mallya

Hyderabad Chronicle
4 April 2026 8:20 PM IST

The actor has revamped his rates and career strategy post Dhurandhar

Rampal’s Role In ‘Billionaire’ Modelled On Vijay Mallya
x
Arjun Rampal (Image:DC)

On Dhurandhar’s success. The actor’s first project after Dhurandhar is Hansal Mehta’s web-series Billionaire. He reportedly plays a character based on business tycoon Vijay Mallya.

Though the makers are staying clear of direct mentions of any living industrialist to avoid legal trouble, sources say Mallya is the reference point for the character.

Meanwhile, the actor has upped his fees and revamped his career strategy following the Dhurandhar success.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
arjun rampal 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X