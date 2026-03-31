Ramayana’s First Look Unveiled in Los Angeles, Not India!





Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the first visuals of his much-anticipated Ramayana at an exclusive preview in Los Angeles. The actor, along with director Nitish Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, introduced the film’s first look at a test screening at the by-invitation-only event.

It was a strategic move. The makers were to unveil the first look on the occasion of Ram Navami on 26th March. They chose instead to hold the LA event for a select audience between the ages of 16 and 60, before officially presenting it in India. Promising reactions at the Los Angeles screening prompted the announcement that the first glimpse of the movie would be released across India on April 2nd.

Why LA?

Test screenings are conducted in Los Angeles for what is described as ‘high stakes’ projects, to gauge audience as well as industry reactions, and measure if it is working across a diverse demographic. The exercise helps refine the narrative and assess the scale of rework required, especially in VFX-heavy films such as Ramayana. A regular practice amongst tentpole films such as DC and Marvel productions, the feedback mechanism is now being adopted by Indian filmmakers as well, including SS Rajamouli.

Film analyst Joginder Tuteja says this is entirely a business decision. “The film has been mounted on a huge budget running beyond `2000 crores. This is a movie that can’t survive entirely on business in the Indian markets; it needs at least 50% of its revenue from the global audience. Even if it breaks all barriers in India, say like Dhurandhar, it will be able to make a maximum of `2000 crores. It needs to do well in global markets like USA, Australia, UK, Europe and Southeast Asia. This screen is a marketing move to create a buzz amongst distributors, movie chains and influential players of Hollywood. You will see a lot more such campaigns in the future.”

An industry source feels it is a sensible move, given the divisive nature of audiences at home. “During the course of filming, there have been many reports around Ramayana, and a lot of people have preconceived biases. They trolled Sai Pallavi (who plays Sita) for wearing a swimsuit on her vacation, Ranbir for his choice of diet. To have a test screening and get a favourable reception gives the team a vote of confidence, since the audience here is polarised.”

Speaking at Los Angeles, Ranbir said, “Lord Rama enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, courage, righteousness and forgiveness. He is the Maryada Purushottam, an ideal man who has been the conscience keeper of billions of people for centuries.” The film features a unique collaboration between composers Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Quote: This film has been mounted on a huge budget running beyond Rs 2000 crores. It can’t survive entirely on business in the Indian markets; it needs at least 50% of its revenue to come from the global audience. It needs to do well in global markets like USA, Australia, UK, Europe and Southeast Asia. A screening like this is a marketing move to attract and create a buzz amongst distributors, movie chains and influential players of Hollywood, and gauge perceptions. This is just the start; you will see a lot more such campaigns in the future.”

Joginder Tuteja, film analyst