‘Ramayana’ Ram Navami Event At India Gate Cancelled

Producer Namit Malhotra had planned a large-scale event at India Gate to introduce the cast and team of his upcoming epic Ramayana. The event was scheduled for Ram Navami on March 26, 2026, and was expected to bring together prominent names from politics, entertainment and sports. There were also reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might attend the event, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah was said to have confirmed his presence.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, had reportedly invited several high-profile guests, including members of the Ambani family.

However, the event has now been cancelled. Sources suggest the team may not yet be ready to formally reveal all the main characters of the film. “They are blaming it on the Gulf war, but the team is simply not ready for the event as planned,” a source said.