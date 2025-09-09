‘Ramayana’ Effect: Ranbir Turns Vegetarian

Ranbir Kapoor is the latest celebrity to opt for a plant-based diet. The Animal actor and his Ramayana co-star Sai Pallavi first revealed that they had chosen a vegetarian lifestyle while shooting Nitesh Tiwari’s film. And now, Ranbir says he has made it a permanent change.

The 42-year-old announced that he has not only turned vegetarian but also become a teetotaller and quit smoking.

A recent video has gone viral, where Ranbir credits fatherhood for transforming his outlook on life. “Right now, the focus is just to spend time with my daughter. I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit smoking and drinking. I am really trying to clean up my life. I have entered my 40s and want to be healthy for my kid and for myself,” he said.

Calling fatherhood a “game-changer,” Ranbir added, “It’s making me question detachment and indifference because I feel like I’ve just been born. I was reborn. The 40 years I’ve lived feel like another life. I’m experiencing new emotions, new thoughts… I never feared death. I always thought I would die at 71 because of my obsession with the number 8. But now, 71 feels too soon—that’s another 30 years. Everything has changed because of Raha.”