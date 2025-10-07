Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Delayed Again

Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has encountered production delays, with its release now expected around March 2026 or later.

Originally slated to wrap by October, the shoot has been extended as the scale of the film has grown beyond initial estimates. “Every schedule has stretched because of the detailing — from action choreography to the period setting. The team is prioritising authenticity over speed,” said a source.

Charan is reportedly hands-on with the project, reviewing footage and reworking scenes alongside the director. “Both are perfectionists and want every frame to reflect that. The process is slow but deliberate. They’re also conscious about keeping the budget in check,” the source added.

With a budget reportedly exceeding Rs 300 crore, Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor opposite Charan and has been shot extensively across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry. A massive village set built in Hyderabad — said to be one of the costliest in Telugu cinema — forms a major highlight of the production.