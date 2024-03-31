Ram Charan takes a break

After having wrapped up a hectic schedule of shooting for Game Changer despite participating in a series of events — his birthday celebrations and new film openings — Ram Charan had decided to take it easy. He has taken off on a trip abroad to get some rest.The actor posted a picture of himself perched on the arm rest of an airplane seat, looking out of the window, with his pet dog Rhyme making himself comfortable on the seat.Charan is expected to return to Hyderabad in the first week of April. “Charan is keen to wrap up the remaining portions of the Shanmugam Shankar directorial within two months of his return — perhaps by summer. The film has already been long-delayed and he’s in no mood to extend it further,” said a source.“Since Charan is set to commence shooting of his next film, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu, in June, he doesn’t want any further delays in Game Changer,” the source added.If all goes well, the film may be released in October