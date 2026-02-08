 Top
Ram Charan Keen on a ‘Pushpa’-Scale Film

8 Feb 2026 9:32 PM IST

Has locked his next project with director Sukumar

Ram Charan Keen on a ‘Pushpa’-Scale Film
Ram Charan. (DC Image)

Ram Charan has had a relatively quiet run at the box office of late, with his next release, Peddi, undergoing multiple revisions. While the actor is currently giving finishing touches to the film, he has already locked his next project. He has given the nod to director Sukumar for a two-part action drama, expected to be mounted on a scale similar to Sukumar’s blockbuster Pushpa franchise.

A close friend of the actor clarifies the comparison. “Calling it another Pushpa would be misleading. Ram Charan has asked Sukumar to make a film on the same scale, but in terms of theme and treatment, it will be completely different from Pushpa,” the source says.

Meanwhile, buzz suggests that Ram Charan is keen to cast Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. However, the actress’ packed schedule may pose a challenge.

