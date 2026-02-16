Rajkummar Rao Begins Prepping for Saurav Ganguly Biopic

Rajkummar Rao is fast becoming Bollywood’s go-to biopic actor. He recently wrapped work on Nikam and is now set to begin preparation for a biographical project on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, for which he will need to undergo a major physical transformation.

Talking about the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling high-profile cases such as the 1993 Bombay bombings and the Gulshan Kumar murder case, Rao said the role was physically demanding.

“I am not a believer in prosthetics. If I can achieve a transformation through hard work, whether it’s gaining weight, ageing naturally on screen, or even thinning my hair, I prefer to do that. For Nikam, I gained nearly 10 kilos. I even thinned my hair despite people asking me not to,” the actor said. He revealed that he was on a high-fat diet during the shoot, indulging in pizzas and sweets, including his favourite aloo parathas and biryanis. “I hope people see the hard work that went into it,” he added.

As pre-production begins on the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Rao is now in reverse sweep, so to speak. “I need to shed the weight to play our very own Dada,” he said. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is scheduled to go on the floors next month in Kolkata.