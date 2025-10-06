 Top
Rajinikanth’s Quiet Escape

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 11:36 PM IST

The superstar takes a soulful detour—white kurta, leaf plate, and the quiet rhythm of the Ganga for company

Rajinikanth (Image:DC)

Actor Rajinikanth was spotted at Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh, where he offered prayers, meditated by the Ganga, and joined the serene Ganga aarti. Dressed in simple white, Rajinikanth embodied calm-seen enjoying a humble meal on leaf plates by the roadside and later interacting warmly with locals and priests. His journey continued to Dwarahat, adding another chapter to Thalaiva’s timeless pursuit of inner peace.


DC Correspondent
