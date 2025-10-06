Rajinikanth’s Quiet Escape

Actor Rajinikanth was spotted at Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh, where he offered prayers, meditated by the Ganga, and joined the serene Ganga aarti. Dressed in simple white, Rajinikanth embodied calm-seen enjoying a humble meal on leaf plates by the roadside and later interacting warmly with locals and priests. His journey continued to Dwarahat, adding another chapter to Thalaiva’s timeless pursuit of inner peace.



