Rajini stable after medical procedure

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late Monday night, after experiencing severe stomach pain. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. His condition is stable.

Senior Interventional Cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta, completely sealing off the swelling.

The 73-year-old actor should be home in two days, the bulletin added. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha provided a brief update on her husband's health, stating simply, “All is well.”

Fans, politicians, and celebrities have sent good wishes to the actor..