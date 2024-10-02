 Top
Rajini stable after medical procedure

1 Oct 2024 6:30 PM GMT
Rajini stable after medical procedure
Rajinikanth undergoes non-surgical Aorta procedure at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. The 73-year-old actor is stable and expected to return home soon.

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late Monday night, after experiencing severe stomach pain. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. His condition is stable.

Senior Interventional Cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta, completely sealing off the swelling.

The 73-year-old actor should be home in two days, the bulletin added. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha provided a brief update on her husband's health, stating simply, “All is well.”

Fans, politicians, and celebrities have sent good wishes to the actor..

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anupama Subramanian
About the AuthorAnupama Subramanian

