Rajesh-Dimple’s Granddaughter To Be Launched Opposite Vedang Raina

The third generation of the illustrious Rajesh Khanna family is all set to enter the movie industry. Naomi Saran, granddaughter of yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, will make her screen debut in a film produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Naomi is the daughter of Rajesh and Dimple’s younger daughter Rinke Khanna, who has acted in movies like Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jis Desh Ganga Mein Rehta Hai. When she was sacked by Ram Gopal Varma from Company and replaced with Manisha Koirala, Rinke quit the film industry, got married and migrated to the West.

Naomi’s co-star in her debut film is Vedang Raina, Alia Bhatt’s co-star in Jigra, currently shooting for a film with Imtiaz Ali in Punjab