Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu’s Film To Release In 2 Parts

S.S. Rajamouli’s untitled jungle adventure starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting bigger—literally. The master storyteller now plans to mount the action adventure as two back-to-back films, slated to release just months apart.

A source close to the project reveals, “Like Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the Mahesh–PC film is designed as a two-part project, each running approximately 2 hours 45 minutes. Initially, it was conceived as a single feature-length film. But that would have stretched close to four hours — too long and impractical for theatrical viewing.”



This isn’t the first time Indian cinema has embraced the two-part format. Back in 2010, producer Madhu Mantena released Ram Gopal Varma’s gritty gangster saga Rakht Charitra, starring Suriya in his Hindi debut, as two films that hit theatres within three months of each other.