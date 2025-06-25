Rajamouli, The ‘Adventurer’

In a groundbreaking move, acclaimed Telugu filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is venturing into an entirely new realm — the world of video games.



Known for catapulting Telugu cinema to global recognition, Rajamouli, along with his son S.S. Karthikeya, will make a surprise cameo in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the highly anticipated video game from legendary Japanese designer Hideo Kojima.



This unexpected crossover between Indian cinema and international gaming follows a series of intriguing interactions between Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and Kojima. Speculation about a possible collaboration began after a recent virtual meeting, during which Karthikeya dropped cryptic hints on social media about an association with Kojima Productions.



Reports confirm that Kojima will announce their cameo in due course. The relationship between Rajamouli and Kojima dates back to 2022, when the RRR director visited Japan for the film’s promotional tour. During that visit, Rajamouli met Kojima in person and toured his cutting-edge studio.



