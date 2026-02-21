Rahman Agrees to Credit Dagar for Veera Raja Veera

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has directed composer A. R. Rahman to acknowledge the original Dhrupad tradition behind the song Veera Raja Veera from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

During the ongoing copyright dispute, Rahman informed the court that he is willing to include credit to the Dagar lineage as part of an interim arrangement.

As per the court’s directive, the following acknowledgment will be displayed in the film’s credits: “Composition inspired from Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded by Late Ustad M Faiyazuddin Dagar and his nephew Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.”