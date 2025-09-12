Raghava Lawrence Converts First Home Into a Free School

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is turning his first house in Chennai into a free school for children, funded by his advance for Kanchana 4.

Sharing the news on social media, Lawrence wrote, “Kanchana 4 has officially begun rolling and it’s shaping up well. Every time I receive an advance for a film, I start a social initiative close to my heart. This time, I’m truly happy to announce that I’ll be transforming my very first home into a free school for children.”

Reminiscing about the house, he said, “This home is extremely special to me. It was the first house I bought with the savings as a dance master. Later, I converted it into an orphanage. My family and I moved into a rented place. Today, the kids have grown up. I feel proud to dedicate this home once again to a cause.”

He added that Velankanni, one of the children who grew up in the home and is now a qualified teacher, will be the new school’s first teacher.