Raghav in the ‘eye’ of a storm

In the midst of the Aam Aadmi Party’s crisis, the disappearance of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has raised concerns. However, on Tuesday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj provided an update on the AAP MP.

He stated that Raghav is suffering from retinal detachment and if not treated, might lead to eyesight loss. As a result, Chadha has remained in the UK for some time to treat the condition. The vitrectomy surgery was intended to prevent retinal detachment.

“As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning,” he said.

“A vitrectomy is a form of eye surgery that treats problems with the retina and vitreous. During the surgery, the surgeon will remove the vitreous and replace it with oil. A detached retina is a dangerous disorder that can result in loss of vision,” says Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, founder and co-chairman of Maxivision Eye Hospitals.

What is peripheral retinal degeneration?

“This condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, poses a significant threat to eyesight and demands immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage if they develop to retinal detachment. Retinal detachment is a condition where the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its normal position, leading to a loss of vision. Without prompt treatment, these small holes can rapidly progress, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness,” says Dr Bingya Mishra, senior retina consultant, Institute of Ophthalmic Science, AIG Hospitals.

Causes

Macular hole develops due to a variety of factors. It is mostly caused by ageing, severe eye injury, high myopia, and high hypermetropic circumstances. Dr K. V. N. R. Sandya, consultant ophthalmologist and phacosurgeon at KIMS ICON says, “The symptoms of a macular hole include impaired vision, distorted vision, straight lines that are curved or wavy, and difficulty reading small print.”

Retinal detachment is a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is critical to preserve your vision. Vitrectomy is a surgical procedure used to treat problems of retina and vitreous. — Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, founder and co-chairman of Maxivision Eye Hospitals