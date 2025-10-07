Racing Meets Ramp at Hyderabad

The Deccan Derby 2025, presented by the Race2Win Foundation, brought together horse racing and high fashion at the Hyderabad Race Club. Hosted by Y Gopi Rao, Founder of the Race2Win Foundation, the evening featured a fashion showcase by designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Malaika Arora walked the ramp as the showstopper, wearing a striking outfit from their collection titled Fashion in its Purest Form. The event saw several guests, including R. Surender Reddy, Karuna Gopal, Jayesh Ranjan, Regina Cassandra, Rohit Khandelwal, Ekta Rathod, Lekha Prajapathi, Avantika Mishra, Srinath Maganti, Viraj Ashwin, and Parupalli Kashyap.