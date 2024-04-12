Race of the Fittest

Divided into eight mini-workouts, including sled pushes, burpees, rowing and sandbag carries, Hyrox is the new run-lift-HIIT workout.

It’s the hottest new must-do event for people who love the gym, with 8 km of running divided into eight mini-workouts.

Burpee Broad Jumps

It’s a full-body workout that people both love and despise.

How to perform:

Start by facing an elevated surface and standing a short distance away.

Burpee: Quickly drop, shoot feet back, perform a push-up, and jump feet to hands.

Jump: make an energetic leap onto the surface and squat.

Reset: Step down calmly and ready for the next repetition.

This movement focuses on the muscles of the lower body, specifically the posterior chain, core, and anterior thigh.

How to perform:

Begin by standing behind the sled, feet hip-width apart, and facing it.

Grip and Stance: Put your hands on the sled at shoulder height. Lean forward, keeping your body at an angle to the ground.

Engage Core: Tighten your core and maintain a straight back to protect your spine.

Push Off: Drive through your legs and propel the sled forward with forceful strides.

Maintain Momentum: Keep pressing with continuous effort while keeping proper form and speed.

Prepare to employ your glutes, back, biceps and entire trunk during training station three—a 50-meter sledge pull.

How to perform:

Position yourself: Stand in front of the sledge and squat down. Reach down and grab the sled's frame or handles, depending on the design. Make sure your grip is solid.

Step forward, facing away from the sledge, until the line is slightly tensioned.

Lower yourself to a semi-squat position, maintaining your back straight and your core engaged.

Keep a constant tempo and form throughout the workout.

Farmers Carry requires the use of your upper back muscles, core, and grip strength to complete 200 metres.

How to do:

Preparation: Stand between two equally weighted items, such as kettlebells or dumbbells.

Lift: Squat down, hold firmly, and raise your legs while keeping your back straight.

Walk: Hold the weights at your sides, shoulders back, and walk for a predetermined distance or duration.

Maintain: Keep your core engaged, look forward, and move steadily.

Finish by carefully lowering the weights to the ground, bending at the knees.

Sandbag Lunge 10, 20, or 30 kilogrammes on your back while lunging.

Sandbag Lunges 100m

To do sandbag lunges:

Begin by securely holding a sandbag across one or both shoulders.

Step: Take a large step forward with one leg and bend both knees to lower your torso. The front knee should be above your ankle, and the back knee should be almost touching the ground.

Rise: Push through your front foot to go back to standing.

Switch: Repeat on the other side while maintaining the sandbag stable.

Continue by alternating legs for the appropriate number of reps. Maintain your core taut and your back straight throughout.

1000m SkiErg

This exercise primarily focuses the arm, shoulder, and core muscles; but, when performed correctly, it also incorporates muscles in the lower body, providing a full-body workout.

How to Perform:

Begin by standing facing the SkiErg, feet hip-width apart. Grip the handles with your palms facing inward.

Initial Pull: Extend your arms overhead, keeping the elbows slightly bent. Engage your core.

The Pull Down: Lower your arms with a smooth, controlled manner. Lean forward somewhat from your hips, not your waistline.

The Return: Once you’ve reached the bottom of the pull, reverse the motion. Allow your arms to return to their starting position while maintaining control and engaging your core.

Wall Balls

Wall balls are an important tool for increasing explosive force by tossing them at a wall or floor.

How to perform:

Begin by facing a wall, feet shoulder-width apart, and holding a medicine ball at chest height.

Squat: Lower into a squat with the medical ball at chest level.

Throw: Push yourself up from the squat and stretch your arms to drive the ball towards a target on the wall.

Catch: As the ball returns, catch it at chest level and absorb the impact with your next squat.

Repeat the process, keeping a smooth cadence between squats and tosses. Keep your core active and your gaze fixed on the target.

1000 metres of rowing marks the start of the second part of your Hyrox race.

How to perform:

Sit with your knees bent and hold the handle. Push with your legs, then lean back slightly and draw the handle to your chest.

Fully extend your legs and bend back at the conclusion, drawing your arms towards you.

To return, extend the arms first, then tilt forward from the hips, bending the knees to glide forward.

Remember to push using your legs, back, and arms, and then reverse the motion on the way back.

Keep your movements flowing and continuous while maintaining an erect stance and coordinating your breath with each stroke.