Quick Bites Of A ‘Meaty Affair’

Foodies may scoff at the idea of eating kebabs, butter chicken, or the famous Hyderabadi mutton biryani made not from slaughtered animals, but from cells multiplied in a lab. For many Indians, the thought may trigger curiosity, scepticism, or even a little revulsion. Yet as meat consumption steadily rises across the world, scientists, chefs, and entrepreneurs are beginning to treat lab-grown meat as a climate solution with distinctly Indian contours.

The livestock sector drives methane emissions, land degradation, and high water use, pushing many toward climate-friendly meat alternatives. India’s DBT and Hyderabad’s CCMB launched a cultured meat initiative years ago, and the domestic market — now worth $169 million — is growing fast.

Meat Your Match

Simran Diwan, a biotech researcher tracking India’s cultured meat experiments, says, “Meat isn’t just muscle — it’s fibres, fat, and connective tissue, all reacting differently when cooked. Growing basic cells in the lab is doable, but making something that looks, tastes, and feels like real chicken is much harder.”

Take fat marbling: in animals, muscle and fat grow together, giving the flavour and tenderness diners expect. “In the lab, getting them to grow correctly is a big hurdle,” says Diwan. Collagen, which gives meat its bite, is another challenge. Unlike high-tech labs in Singapore, Israel, or the US, Indian researchers are focusing on frugal innovation — using cheaper growth materials and plant-based structures to make cultured meat practical and affordable locally.

Going Green

Cultured meat is widely pitched as a climate-friendly alternative. Some studies show major reductions in land and water use. “But energy use is still a big question. If the cells need pharmaceutical-grade inputs and constant sterile conditions, the climate benefits shrink fast,” says Diwan.

Sustainability consultant Bhavesh Swami believes the emissions savings could nonetheless be transformative. “Around 35% of Indians depend on meat for their protein, and the methane from rearing, feeding, and slaughtering animals is one of the country’s uncounted climate costs. Even if a fraction of this demand is replaced by cultured meat, the emissions savings could be very significant,” he says.

The trade-offs are real. Lab-grown meat needs energy, sterile facilities, and specialized inputs — and if powered by fossil fuels, the climate benefits drop. India’s challenge is to build low-energy systems that outdo livestock in efficiency. For Swami, the bigger picture is national: “With rising meat consumption, water stress, and heat-hit smallholder livestock, alternatives are urgent. Early adoption could cut emissions and create jobs across a new value chain.” However, he cautions against hype. “Cultured meat should be one of several solutions, alongside plant-based proteins and dietary shifts, much like how electric vehicles are part of a wider mobility transition.” The analogy is clear: what once seemed futuristic can quickly become mainstream when technology, policy, and consumer taste align.

Chefs Weigh In

Even if science succeeds, will Indians accept biryani made in lab meat? Consultant chef Tashyaa Mehrotra says India is already negotiating these questions through plant-based alternatives like soya chaap and mock meats. “Soya chaap is already everywhere. It is not lab-grown, but if you really break it down, it’s fake meat. So, in that sense, people have adapted,” says Mehrotra.

She doubts lab-grown meat will slip seamlessly into the heart of Indian food traditions. “I don’t really see India adapting to lab-grown meat as part of Indian food in the near term. Vegetarian options, vegetable-based dishes, paneer innovations — that’s something India has already embraced and will continue to,” she says.

As former head chef at People of Tomorrow, a vegan restaurant in Delhi, Mehrotra has worked with samples of plant-based and lab-grown substitutes, but with reservations. “I personally haven’t been the biggest fan of using lab-grown meat because it’s so heavily processed. If you’re doing it for environmental reasons, sure — it has a lesser carbon footprint. If it is for health purposes, I don’t think it’s viable. Honestly, vegetables are great. You just have to cook them right.”

A Complex Recipe

Beyond taste, lab-grown meat must navigate India’s cultural and religious complexities. Halal and jhatka certification, vegetarian purity, and whether it counts as “veg” or “non-veg” could affect adoption. Diwan stresses that public science should lead in keeping the technology inclusive. “Government labs can de-risk the early stages: funding basic research, building shared infrastructure, and helping startups avoid high manufacturing costs,” she says. “Public science also has a role in making sure the technology doesn’t stay a luxury product but scales in a way that can actually feed a broad population.”

The Road Ahead

India could see small-scale pilots in 4–6 years, especially for minced products like kebabs or nuggets. Regulatory clarity will take a similar time, with FSSAI setting safety, labelling, and religious standards. Supermarket availability is far off, but efforts to make climate-friendly meat are growing. Success will depend on science, policy, and culture working together.

Meat & Greet

What is it? Meat grown from animal cells in a lab, no slaughter involved.

Tastes like? Scientists are still chasing fat marbling, collagen, and that smoky tandoor bite.

Why bother? Cuts down on land and water use could ease pressure on the planet.

The catch? Energy-hungry labs, high costs, and that “ick” factor in people’s heads.

Meat Menu: Kebabs, nuggets, and maybe biryani by the early 2030s—if regulators, chefs, and eaters all play along.

High Steaks!

77% of Indians eat meat, fish or chicken (National Family Health Survey)

83% Men and 71% Women identify themselves as non-vegetarian

$169 million is the approx value of India’s cultured meat market

• Greenhouse gas emissions from livestock farming are taking a toll on the environment