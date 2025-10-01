PWP: The Only Health Blueprint

Between marathon surgeries, high-stakes decisions, and endless patient care, where do doctors find the time — let alone the energy — to stay fit? For Dr E Vimalakar Reddy, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist at KIMS Sunshine Hospital, wellness isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about living by a mantra he swears by: the PWP Formula. Protein. Workout. Positivism. Three simple pillars that keep him strong, centered, and glowing — inside and out.

The PWP Formula

Protein: “The building block of life,” as he calls it, protein is non-negotiable. His plate balances lean proteins — chicken, fish, eggs, tofu, paneer, soya — with high-fiber foods, minimal carbs, and healthy fats like avocados and almonds. Supplements? Only when natural sources aren’t enough.

Workout: Walking, jogging, push-ups, pull-ups, weights, cardio — his workouts are a blend of endurance and strength. His golden rule? 90% discipline in diet, 60–70% compliance in workouts. Because sustainability matters more than crash routines.

Positivism: If food and fitness power the body, optimism powers the soul. Dr Reddy believes in surrounding himself with uplifting people, music, books, nature, travel, and family time. “Mental wellness is physical wellness in disguise,” he says.

Beyond the Self

Through Team Vimalakar Foundation, which provides free GI cancer screening medical camps, his commitment extends to the community. Cancer-screening camps, wellness drives, and a message of resilience remind people that positivity is contagious.