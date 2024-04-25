Puzzle Passion

From brain-teasing Sudoku and crossword puzzles to spatial challenges like jigsaw puzzles and Tetris, puzzle games are unlocking the intricacies of Indian minds and their creativity. According to Statistics, the revenue generation in the puzzle market in India is approximately $33 million in 2024. It is estimated to experience an annual growth rate of 5.56% (CAGR 2024-2028). Crosswords have always intrigued Indians for over a century. The year 2005 saw the boom of sudoku. J Krishnamurthi, a puzzlemaker at Playfifer.com, says, “The pandemic allowed people to engage in gaming activities and puzzles were one of these. However, the game ‘wordle’ gained popularity in India although limited to the English-speaking audience. It allowed people to share their scores on Twitter and build a niche community.”

Mental Stimulation

In a country where mental health issues are concerning and awareness for the same is on the rise, puzzle solving serves as a mental exercise for maintaining cognitive fitness and combating stress. Dr. Maruti Pujeri, a Mumbai-based neurosurgeon at the Holy Family Hospital, says, “Playing puzzles is an excellent way to exercise cognitive flexibility and promote brain health. It can be used in the form of game therapy for neurological disorders or reduced cognitive performance. Jigsaw puzzles can help to improve your spatial ability, while a crossword puzzle can help increase your language and a Sudoku game can improve your logical skills.” It promotes a sense of happiness and satisfaction while playing, which also contributes to better display of emotions and a regulated mental health.

Mind-boggling

A digital revolution urged the puzzlers and mind-gamers to score themselves and compete with not just the national but world champions. The digital revolution opened doors for both seasoned puzzlers and newcomers alike to explore the vast landscape of brainteasers and enigmas. One of the most striking features of the puzzle game is its diversity. The Indian National Puzzle Championship (INPC) tests the mental game aficionados on Sudoku Mahabharat and Puzzle Ramayan, giving tests of visual puzzles, word challenges, and number problems inclusive of Loops & Shading and MII & Object Placement. The World Puzzle Championship (WPC) throws a gauntlet of brain teasers with varied puzzle types; from sudoku variants, and logic puzzles like Kakuro and Nurikabe to wordplay challenges like crosswords and cryptic puzzles.

Prasanna Seshadri (33) is a puzzle constructor who won India’s first silver medal after 11 years of trying at the World Puzzle Championship (WPC) in 2022. He says, “The main thing that connects all the kinds of puzzles is that there is no academic qualification or cultural background required.” He loves competition and doesn’t get overwhelmed by the stress however, he highlights that people do get stressed out in competitions including the world champions as well.

Community Building

Whether it’s competing with friends in online leaderboards, participating in puzzle-solving competitions, or simply gathering around a board game with family, fosters connections and camaraderie among players. Dr Maruti says, “Focusing on puzzles promotes the enhancement of critical thinking, spatial visualisation and hand-eye coordination amongst children. And in adults and senior citizens, these games act as a form of mental workout. Thus, it helps to sustain the capabilities of brain performance, prevents cognitive diseases, and reduces Alzheimer’s risk.” Shriya Pandey (32) is a Delhi-based Occupation IP & Media lawyer who got diagnosed with ADHD five years ago and started playing puzzle games around the same time. She says, “I have found puzzle games to help with my anxiety and procrastination, the two troubling side effects of ADHD. A game with a fixed goal or even a time sensitive one helps with hyperfocus and relieving restlessness so I can calm down my brain.” Some games that have become a part of her daily routine are quick rounds of wordle, crosswords in newspapers, sudoku or adult jigsaw puzzles.

Indie Developers

Armed with creativity and technical prowess, developers are crafting innovative puzzle experiences that draw inspiration from Indian culture, mythology, and folklore. Developers are taking note of the Indian market’s preferences from cultural preferences, and psychological factors to age ratios. Krishnamurthi says, “I generally curate games to keep senior citizens occupied and active.” However, Prasanna says, “Often, developers make it for fun, to add fresh and interesting elements for the solver to be able to create an overall positive experience for them.”

Challenges & Opportunities

Despite its rapid growth, limited infrastructure, lack of funding, and stiff competition from international markets poses hurdles for aspiring puzzlers and developers looking to make their mark. The expense of each person would amount to an estimate of Rs 1.2 lakhs per person. Prasanna stresses, “It's been a while since we have had our best team forward. We lack promotional tools and seeking sponsorship gets difficult due to limited manpower. So, we rely on national championships and international tournaments to keep the game alive and sustain interest.” Prasanna aims to organise the Asian Sudoku Championship in 2025 and also bid for hosting the world sudoku and puzzle championship in 2026.

A-MAZE-ING

