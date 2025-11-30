Puri-fy Your Winter Meal

Piping hot puris are a perfect indulgence in winter. In India, there are delectable varieties of Puris to enjoy. Despite changing dietary habits, puri retains its cultural significance as a timeless dish in celebratory meals.

Puri sabzi and halwa are offered as bhog in the temples. Even the Bhandaras (community meal places) offer puri sabzi as prasad, as it symbolises abundance. Puri, along with halwa, consists of the prasad served during the Navratri festival. Also, there are special Puris made from buckwheat and amaranth flour, instead of wheat, during a fast. These puris reflect India’s culinary diversity of marking special moments with food that’s delicious.

All Time Favourite

Puris hold a timeless charm across India, from homes to bustling streets and hotels. At home, they mark moments of celebration, breakfast of aloo sabzi and hot puris, a child’s birthday or a comforting Sunday brunch. “On the streets, puris define iconic breakfasts like Delhi’s bedmi puri or Kolkata’s Luchi with aloo tarkari, regional ones like masala puri, palak puri, bhatura, Dal Puri (Bihar and Jharkhand) appeal to diners who seek both tradition and variety. Luxury hotels serve Kesari puri with Srikhand, or aamras, mini puri or wholewheat puris with artisanal curries as part of brunches and festive spreads. Puris remain a symbol of warmth, indulgence, and shared culinary heritage uniting India through flavour, memory and joy. On the sweeter side, meetha puris like Kesari puri, banana puri, and jaggery puris are festive favourites, as part of thalis reflecting India’s diverse palate,” says Madhusudhana Marupilli, Executive Chef, Gateway Goa Palolem.

Nostalgia Food

Puris are all about nostalgia, Diwali breakfast, and Puja bhog, where warm puris were part of sacred offerings. “They remind us of school picnics, summer vacations at grandparents’ homes, weddings, road trips, and train journeys with aloo and Puri, which are all memories we cherish. In every Indian home, puris aren’t just food; they’re emotional heirlooms,” adds Chef Madhu-sudhana Marupilli, Executive Chef at Gateway Goa Palolem.

A Healthy Twist

Chefs considering tradition incorporate mindful innovation, nutrition and global flavours. Chefs now add Beetroot, spinach, and make multigrain puris, Protein-enriched doughs (soy, pea protein) and ancient grains. Stuffed puris with international inspirations like pesto paneer, kimchi, or cheese herb — high-impact innovations, exemplified by Truffle Matar Protein Puri with Yoghurt Aloo Mash, are now served. “This demonstrates versatility, honouring traditions while focusing on health,” states Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef & Founder of Mulk & SJI Gourmet.

Traditional indulgences like puris are being thoughtfully reimagined. “While the classic deep-fried puri remains a favourite, people are exploring healthier versions without compromising on taste. Air-fried puris have gained popularity for offering the familiar puff and satisfaction with less oil. There is also a viral curiosity around “water frying,” though its practicality and authenticity remain questionable — yet it reflects consumers’ eagerness to find guilt-free alternatives,” says Somnath Rakesh, Executive Chef, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa.

Classic Accompaniments

Sabji like potatoes, green peas, and pumpkin add warmth and comfort, soaking into each bite of the puri. “Raita brings balance with its cooling creaminess, cutting through the richness and refreshing the palate. Chole offers depth and spice, turning the meal into a hearty indulgence. Chutney, whether mint, tamarind, adds a burst of tang and freshness. Pickles add spicy, tangy flavour. Together, these elements transform puris into a complete meal enjoyed across homes, streets, luxury restaurants and celebrations,” says Chef Madhusudhana. Winter calls for a hearty meal that is piping hot and delicious.

Food For Fuel

1. Truffle Matar Protein Puri

(Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef & Founder of Mulk & SJI Gourmet)

Ingredients

• Wheat flour — 1½ cups

• Semolina — 3 tbsp

• Pea purée — ¾ cup

• Whey protein — 2 tbsp

• Salt — 1 tsp

• Truffle oil — ½ tsp

• Water — as needed

• Oil — for shallow fry or air-fry brushing

Method

1. Boil peas for 3 minutes in salted water. Put in ice water to retain colour.

2. Blend into a thick paste without water. Combine wheat flour, semolina, protein powder,

and salt. Add ¾ of the peas purée and knead into a tight, stiff dough. Add truffle oil last and knead again.

3. Divide into lemon-sized balls. Roll medium-thick.

4. Brush with a little oil and bake at 200°C for 5 minutes, or deep-fry the puris in hot oil.

2. Red carrot and fresh ginger puri

(Chef Somnath Rakesh, Executive Chef — Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa)

Ingredients

• 2 red winter carrots, peeled and chopped

• 1-inch fresh ginger, grated

• 2 cups whole wheat flour

• 1 tsp ajwain

• ½ tsp red chilli powder

• Salt to taste

• Oil for deep frying

Method

1. Boil the red carrots until soft. Blend them with grated ginger into a smooth purée (do not

add water; use only the moisture from carrots).

2. In a bowl, combine wheat flour, ajwain, chilli powder, and salt. Carrot–Carrot-ginger purée and knead into a firm dough.

3. Divide into small balls and roll. Heat the oil and fry the puri gently until it puffs and is crispy.

3. Sweet Potato Puri

(Chef Madhusudhana Marupilli,

Executive Chef, Gateway Goa)

Ingredients

• 1 cup boiled sweet potato, mashed

• 2 cups whole wheat flour

• 2 tbsp semolina

• ½ tsp cardamom powder

• A pinch of nutmeg, ½ tsp salt

• 1 tsp ghee

• 2 spoons of grated Jaggery, optional

• Oil for frying

Method

1. Combine mashed sweet potato, jaggery, cardamom, nutmeg, and ghee in a bowl. Add whole wheat flour and rava. Knead into a firm dough (sweet potato provides natural moisture; add water only if needed)

2. Divide into small dough balls and roll into even discs, thicker than regular puris to hold the soft interior. Heat the oil and fry the puris.

THE PURISTS

Here are some celebrities who are crazy about puris:

• Australian chef Sarah Todd indulged in crispy puri and a steaming cup of chai at a roadside dhaba on his way to the northeast.

• Sidharth Malhotra celebrated Ashtami with traditional meals of Channa, halwa and puri.

• Varun Dhawan shared “best meal” photos of himself enjoying halwa puri prasad during Durga Ashtami celebrations at his home.

• Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says that “Amaras Puri” always puts a smile on his face.

• Mrunal Thakur loves to eat hot puris with aloo sabji.