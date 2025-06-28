‘Proud To Portray Strong Characters’

nakshi Sinha recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Zaheer Iqbal. The actress steps into detective mode in her latest supernatural thriller, Nikita Roy, which also marks her brother Kush Sinha’s directorial debut. While tabloids were abuzz with speculation about a rift between the Sinha siblings, it’s plain to see that there’s no rivalry, only revelry.

“When my brother announced that he wanted to direct a film, I asked him for the script. I really liked the story. That’s the only reason I did the film,” she explains. “We had a professional equation on set. Even though I thought we might have our squabbles, there were none. The only time we argued was over the flavour of ice cream in the film!”

Though she remains on the fence about the supernatural, Sonakshi admits to being intrigued. “Sometimes I hear stories from people that sound realistic, but still unbelievable. Once, I experienced something but I wasn’t sure if I was asleep or dreaming, or if it actually happened. So, I’m not sure if I believe in it or not,” she says.

The film, which was originally to be released alongside Kajol’s supernatural thriller Maa on June 27, has now been postponed to July 18. According to Sonakshi, the decision was made to ensure the film receives adequate attention.

Sonakshi, like many in the film fraternity, acknowledges a creative crunch in the industry. “Creativity has taken a backseat, and things have become too corporatized. Also, going to the movies has become very, very expensive for an average family. There are a lot of factors at play.”

However, she remains optimistic about how women are represented on screen. Citing her acclaimed performances in Dahaad and Heeramandi, she says, “What I’m doing on screen — and the agency I have as a character — took shape in the middle years of my career and has only grown stronger. I’m proud to say that I portray strong characters. Even if some of my films haven’t done well commercially, that doesn’t mean I’ll stop playing such roles.”

On the subject of Mrunal Thakur replacing her in the sequel to Son of Sardaar, Sonakshi maintains her composure. “I haven’t spoken to anyone about it, but I’m sure they have their reasons. I’m guessing it’s a different story, so I’m not too upset.”

She also voices support for Deepika Padukone’s call for an eight-hour workday in the industry. “A lot of male actors already have it in their contracts that they won’t shoot for more than eight hours. I’ve worked with people like that. So if it’s okay for Paul, it should be okay for Peter too. We’re all in the same profession,” she asserts. Citing the demands of action roles, she adds, “If I’m doing an action film that requires daily training, I can’t be on set for 14 or 16 hours. I need eight hours to shoot, two to train, and time to rest so I can look fresh on camera. It’s subjective, of course, but very manageable with good scheduling.”