Protests over Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war epic has landed in controversy. Hundreds of protestors from the Ahir community recently took to the streets in Gurugram, demanding that the film’s title 120 Bahadur be changed to 120 Veer Ahir.

The protestors said the film, based on the 1962 Indo-China war, should acknowledge the Ahir community’s role in the heroic stand of the 13th Kumaon Regiment, which defended the Rezang La mountain pass in Ladakh against China. The community warned that unless the title is changed, they would take steps to halt the release. While Akhtar was unavailable for comment, a source close to him said, “It has become common for protestors to target films close to their release. Things have come to a point where filmmakers may stop making films based on real-life incidents.”