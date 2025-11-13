Priyanka Returns to Indian Screens

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s first look from Globetrotter has been unveiled by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. She is seen in a yellow sari, holding a gun.

“The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage, welcome back,” wrote the director. “Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades as Mandakini,” he added.

Globetrotter marks the actor’s return to Indian screens after seven years. Last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, Priyanka’s much-awaited Bollywood outing Jee Le Zara with Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt was shelved soon after its announcement. In a candid ‘Ask me anything’ session with fans on X, Priyanka was asked to comment on what her participation in Globetrotter meant. “Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian screens,” she responded.

“The best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats,” she wrote. She called co-star Mahesh Babu “a dear friend and a legend.”

She revealed that her daughter Malti, who has been accompanying her on shoots, had spent time with Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara. “Malti loved spending time with Sitara and visited Rajamouli Sir’s farm and saw a calf, which was her favourite.”

Priyanka also revealed that she had been learning Telugu. “It’s obviously not my first language, but SS Rajamouli Sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my lines in Telugu and live up to expectations,” she said, though she also sought the audiences’ forgiveness for any mistakes she might make.

When asked what was tougher – learning Telugu or SS Rajamouli’s shoot schedule – she declined to pick either. “It’s been a life-changing experience,” was her assessment.