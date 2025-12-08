Priyanka Not in Kalki 2

Rumours of Priyanka Chopra Jonas replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2 may have sent the internet into overdrive, but industry insiders say the reality is far more restrained.

Priyanka has reportedly been paid a hefty Rs 30 crore for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — a fee she is known not to negotiate — compared to Deepika’s Rs 20 crore for the first Kalki.

A source close to the production notes that Priyanka operates with meticulous structure. She travels with daughter Malti, completes a schedule, returns home, and signs projects only when the dates, footage and workflow are clearly defined.

Crucially, she is balancing India and Hollywood with precision. At this point in her career, she will not commit to another film before finishing Varanasi. “She won’t confirm anything immediately,” the source says. “A lot depends on how Varanasi lands. She has screen time equal to Mahesh Babu — it’s a major role.”