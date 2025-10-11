Priyanka Mohan Urges Fans To Stop Sharing AI-Generated Images Of Her

Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan has flagged some images of herself circulating on social media, denouncing them as fake and AI-generated, and asked fans to stop sharing the pictures.

Reportedly, these artificial images closely resemble the character she played in the recent film They call him OG, opposite Pawan Kalyan.

“Some AI-generated images falsely depicting me have been circulating. Please stop sharing or spreading these fake visuals.” Priyanka posted on X. Underlining that Artificial Intelligence must be “used for ethical creativity and not for misinformation,” she said, “Let’s be mindful of what we create and what we share.”

Recently, actress Sai Pallavi also fell victim to a similar hoax - some photos purporting to be her vacation snaps, went viral, and she condemned them as AI-manipulated images.