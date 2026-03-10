Priyanka-Mahesh To Do Salsa

There seems to be a colossal cultural contrast embedded in the theme of S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi. While a significant portion of the storytelling, nearly 30 minutes, will reportedly feature Mahesh Babu playing Lord Rama, elsewhere in the narrative he will be seen dancing with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an elaborately choreographed salsa number.

The dance track, described as a stylised seduction beat, was reportedly favoured by both Priyanka and Mahesh. “They both liked the idea. Several dance forms were considered, but Mahesh and Priyanka didn’t want to go with routine rhythmic moves. The entire team loved the idea of salsa. It is still an underexposed dance form in India, very sensual, and both Priyanka and Mahesh were keen to try it,” an insider revealed.

Composer M. M. Keeravani, has been asked to create a distinctive salsa number for Priyanka and Mahesh to groove to.