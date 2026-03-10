 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Priyanka-Mahesh To Do Salsa

Hyderabad Chronicle
10 March 2026 6:36 PM IST

A high-energy dance number is said to be part of ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka-Mahesh To Do Salsa
x
Mahesh Babu. (DC)

There seems to be a colossal cultural contrast embedded in the theme of S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi. While a significant portion of the storytelling, nearly 30 minutes, will reportedly feature Mahesh Babu playing Lord Rama, elsewhere in the narrative he will be seen dancing with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an elaborately choreographed salsa number.

The dance track, described as a stylised seduction beat, was reportedly favoured by both Priyanka and Mahesh. “They both liked the idea. Several dance forms were considered, but Mahesh and Priyanka didn’t want to go with routine rhythmic moves. The entire team loved the idea of salsa. It is still an underexposed dance form in India, very sensual, and both Priyanka and Mahesh were keen to try it,” an insider revealed.

Composer M. M. Keeravani, has been asked to create a distinctive salsa number for Priyanka and Mahesh to groove to.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
S S Rajamouli mahesh babu Priyanka Chopra Jonas 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X