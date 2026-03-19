Priyanka & Alia; India’s Global Voices

In a moment that feels both inevitable and quietly significant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt find themselves on the National Geographic Changemakers 2026 list, not just as actors, but as voices shaping a wider narrative.

The recognition moves beyond cinema. It signals a shift in how influence is defined, less about visibility, more about impact.

Priyanka’s work in healthcare awareness, particularly around diabetes, brings attention to an often-overlooked issue, using her global platform to normalise conversation and reduce stigma. Alia, through her focus on sustainability and environmental storytelling, steps into a space where culture and climate increasingly intersect.

Together, they represent a generation of Indian voices that move fluidly across industries and geographies, where advocacy is not an extension, but intrinsic to identity. The list itself brings together global figures responding to urgent challenges with imagination and intent. In that company, Priyanka and Alia do not simply feature. They belong, shaping conversations that extend far beyond the frame.