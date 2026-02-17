Priyamani in Indo-US Film on an Immigrant Family

National Award-winning actor Priyamani has signed an Indo-American project. The as-yet-untitled film, based on a true story, explores the emotional and cultural journey of an immigrant family navigating life beyond the traditional idea of the American Dream. Talking about the project, the actor said, “What drew me to this film instantly was the emotional truth of the story. Working with the producers, there is a shared passion and sensitivity towards the subject, which reflects in every creative choice. I’m grateful to be part of a project.”

Co-produced by US-based Red Bison Productions and Azure Entertainment (Rocky Handsome), the film is written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar. The film will be shot across New York and New Jersey, with key portions also filmed in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.