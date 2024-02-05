Priyamani game for new genres, challenging roles

Priyamani, who proved her mettle in the recent Malayalam hit Neru and is looking forward to showcasing her acting skills in Hindi film Article 370, says she would like to explore new genres.

Excerpts from an interview:

The Bhamakalapam teaser is hilarious. You seem to have taken a break from action after movies like Jawan and Neru.

I have not taken a break from action, was doing Bhamakalapalam, Jawan and Neru simultaneously. Bhamakalapam also has its fair share of action.

I have always wanted to be a part of the comedy genre. This may not be a rib-tickling comedy. Nonetheless it is a comedy. It was very intriguing to figure out the life of Anupama, who’s a YouTuber. From having her own YouTube channel to being and a nosy neighbour wanting to find something interesting in other people’s homes, she becomes an investigator. From there, it’s a comedy of errors, one leading to the other and then leading to murder and how she becomes a part of it and comes out of it to land in deeper trouble. I thought it was quite interesting when Abhimanyu narrated the first part of the story. This is something which I have not done in my career. Season 1 did phenomenally well and I hope people show the same love for Season 2 too.

Are you willing to experiment with new genres?

Yes, of course! If something interesting comes up and I like it, I will definitely do it.

You are familiar with both big screen as well as the OTT space. Which medium is your preference?

I can’t say what the preferred medium is. I think as an actor, we are hungry enough to be part of all media platforms — be it OTT or theatre. The only difference I would say is that, in the case of OTT you can sit in the comfort of your home and watch it at any time you want. But in theatres, you go, sit, have your popcorn or juice, experience it in Dolby digital and enjoy your favourite stars on the big screen. I am really fortunate that I have been able to dabble equally in the OTT space as well as the theatre space.

Did you enjoy your family holiday break in the US?

Yes. It was a welcome break for me to go to the US and spend time with my husband and family. It’s an annual thing that we do. We plan our Christmas and New Year well ahead.

Your future projects?

I have Bhamakalapam coming on Feb 16. Article 370 with Yami Gautam is coming out on Feb 23, then there is Maidaan with Ajay Devgn on Feb 8.