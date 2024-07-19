Privileged to represent India’s diversity in multiple fields

“It’s a privilege to represent the richness and diversity of Indian culture, whether through art, cinema, or fashion. To represent India to the world is something I am very proud of. Whether it’s through museums, red carpet appearances, or any platform, I take every opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Indian culture,” said Sonam Kapoor. She added, “The South Asians I’ve met abroad also love representing their culture and appreciate it when people recognise and understand it.”

Not many know Sonam started following her passion — fashion — when she had just turned 20. Talking about that time, she recalled, “People didn’t often borrow clothes. But it didn’t make sense to buy everything every time. I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical. So, I started borrowing clothes. This practice was common internationally but not in India. I just did what felt right to me then. I was a 20-year-old girl, just following my passion for fashion without any strategic intent.”

Sharing the origins of her genuine love for fashion, Sonam said, “I considered fashion designers, both international and Indian. I grew up admiring them through my mom. I wanted to wear what I liked by designers I was acquainted with. This wasn’t about projecting an image; it was about my genuine love for fashion.”

