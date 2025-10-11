Privilege, Pressure, And The Perils Of Drugs

Even among Hyderabad’s glittering elite, a few young scions are reportedly drawn into drug peddling, chasing quick cash and fleeting thrills, often blind to the life-altering consequences. The case of Karthikeya Shekar, accused of drug offenses, exposes a stark truth: wealth and privilege offer no immunity. What begins as experimentation can spiral into addiction, legal trouble, and irreversible fallout — a reminder that danger often lurks in the city’s most glamorous corridors.

“Even those from affluent families are not immune to the consequences of drug-related offenses,” says a senior police officer. “What starts as a shortcut for quick cash can ruin lives within months.”

Abhilasha Bisht, IPS, Director of Telangana Police Academy, sums up the trend:

“Drug use among urban youth has surged, cutting across class lines. Many offenders are students, tech professionals, or children of affluent families. Synthetic drugs and cocaine delivered through private parties or apps are common, but law enforcement is intensifying surveillance — the digital veil is no longer a shield. Enforcement is strict, but courts pair penalties with mandatory de-addiction programs.”

Rachakonda Police Commissio-ner G. Sudheer Babu warns, “Youngsters, the greatest asset to society, are being drawn into such activities, and we are losing out on our best manpower. Involvement in drugs is a suicidal act that destroys one’s future.”

Officials also remind citizens that procuring, selling, transporting, or consuming narcotic drugs is a serious offense under Section 31A of the NDPS Act, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and in extreme cases, the death penalty.

The Rise of Synthetic Drugs

Among the elite, drug preferences have shifted dramatically. Synthetic substances such as MDMA, LSD blotting papers, ketamine, and prescription opioids are increasingly replacing cannabis. Cocaine, often circulated through private parties or discreet “delivery apps,” has become disturbingly common.

One recent case involved a software engineer in Hyderabad running a cocaine delivery racket via encrypted Telegram groups and app-based payments. Bisht emphasises, “Dealers increasingly rely on alumni networks and friends-only online groups, making detection more difficult. Law enforcement has responded with cyber surveillance and digital forensics. The digital veil is no longer a shield.”

Awareness and Prevention

Awareness among youths remains alarmingly low. A 2024 NIMHANS survey found nearly 45% of urban youth underestimate both addiction and legal risks. Bisht stresses, “Awareness programmes in schools and colleges are crucial. Families play a key role in prevention. Sudden mood swings, secretive phone usage, or new social circles can be warning signs.”

Drug or substance abuse among youngsters isn’t limited to any socio-economic strata — it occurs among both affluent and middle-class youth. In affluent families, usage often skews towards experimentation, recreational abuse, or social consumption rather than large-scale trafficking, though there are exceptions. Many know, in general, that possession or use can lead to legal trouble under the NDPS Act. But the depth of awareness is often weak — some underestimate how strictly laws are enforced or believe that affluence or connections will protect them.”

— Swati Lakra, Director General of Special Protection Force

High-profile cases

Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, director of Medha School, was arrested for manufacturing Alprazolam on campus.

A private hospital surgeon was among nine arrested for selling MDMA, proving that even respected professionals can fall prey.

A 28-year-old IT professional ran a cocaine racket between Bengaluru and Hyderabad to sustain a lavish lifestyle.

High-profile cases—such as the Hyderabad pub raids of 2023 and 2024—revealed cocaine and MDMA consumption by young executives and influencers.