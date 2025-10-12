 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Pratibha Ranta Replaces Janhvi in ‘Dostana 2’

Hyderabad Chronicle
subhash k jha
12 Oct 2025 9:32 PM IST

Laapata Ladies star Pratibha Ranta joins the cast.

Pratibha Ranta Replaces Janhvi in ‘Dostana 2’
x
After months of speculation and cast changes, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 has finalized its leading lady. (DC)

After months of speculation and cast changes, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 has finalized its leading lady. Laapata Ladies star Pratibha Ranta joins the cast. Originally set to star Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has seen several reshuffles. While Lakshya remains on board, Vikrant Massey joined, replacing Kartik but left soon after. Pratibha replaces Janhvi Kapoor, who exited the project due to differences with Kartik Aaryan.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
karan johar dostana 2 Laapata Ladies 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X