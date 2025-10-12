Pratibha Ranta Replaces Janhvi in ‘Dostana 2’

After months of speculation and cast changes, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 has finalized its leading lady. Laapata Ladies star Pratibha Ranta joins the cast. Originally set to star Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has seen several reshuffles. While Lakshya remains on board, Vikrant Massey joined, replacing Kartik but left soon after. Pratibha replaces Janhvi Kapoor, who exited the project due to differences with Kartik Aaryan.