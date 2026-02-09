Prathibha Ranta Is Thrilled With Her Role in ‘Accused’

After the critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies, Prathibha Ranta’s next outing is Netflix’s Accused, produced by Dharma. She plays a queer doctor whose life spirals out of control when her partner, essayed by Konkona Sen Sharma, is accused of sexual misconduct.

It was the opportunity to play a layered and complex character that drew her, says Prathibha. “I love the fact that I can bring to life someone’s story on screen. I love to experiment. You don’t know the outcome but you dive into the process.”

Directed by Anubhuti Mishra, the film, set in London, explores the dynamics of sexual as well as gender representation in a hospital. Prathibha says working with female filmmakers offered a sense of familiarity.

“I am very grateful to work with two wonderful directors, Kiran Ma’am and Anubhuti Ma’am. Also, the characters that I have played – Jaya (Lapaata Ladies) and now Meera in Accused – are so layered and nuanced that when you have a woman director, their approach feels relatable. At the end of the day, we do live similar experiences, so the understanding becomes easy.”