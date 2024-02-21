Pragya in Tyson Naidu

Pragya Jaiswal seemed to have hit a rough patch, but looks like her wait for films is over. We have learnt that the actress has signed a Telugu film, Tyson Naidu, directed by Sagar Chandra of Bheemla Nayak fame. While the film stars Neha Shetty, the director reportedly handpicked Pragya for a pivotal role in the action-entertainer.

Sources close to the unit say there’s a strong character that drives the narrative and the filmmakers were looking for an established actress. “The director felt Pragya would be the apt choice, given her body of work and her experience. Sagar felt the actress can bring credibility to the part,” the sources share.

Pragya was happy with her strong role. She is cast opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas who plays an aspiring boxer.