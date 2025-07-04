Prabhas, Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ to Roll This September…

After months of speculation and repeated delays, Spirit—starring Prabhas and directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga—is finally expected to go on floors this September. The much-anticipated update came from Pranay Reddy Vanga, Sandeep’s brother and one of the film’s producers, during a recent interaction at the Celebrity Cricket Mela held in the USA.

Initially announced as Vanga’s next project after the blockbuster Animal, Spirit was slated to start filming in December 2024. However, the production encountered multiple delays, largely due to major changes in the cast and the scheduling challenges involving the lead star.

A key turning point was the exit of Deepika Padukone, who was originally as the female lead. She reportedly exited the project due to creative and scheduling differences. The team has since brought on board Animal breakout star Tripti Dimri to replace her.

Insiders also reveal that Vanga requested Prabhas not to take up any other projects during the shoot, to ensure an uninterrupted filming process, given the actor’s already packed schedule. While the latest update has brought excitement, the general mood among fans remains: let the shoot begin first, and then the real celebration can follow.

Spirit marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his intense storytelling and box-office success. After the impact of Animal, expectations are sky-high. If all goes as planned, Spirit could be one of Tollywood’s most anticipated releases.