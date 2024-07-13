Prabhas to play grey role for the first time in Spirit

Prabhas will be seen as a character with grey and dark shades for the first time in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Spirit. The director, who made a doctor the protagonist in Arjun Reddy and showcased Ranbir Kapoor as a gangster in Animal, is penning a unique role for Prabhas, according to a source.

“Prabhas’ character starts off as an upright police officer, but later begins to display grey shades when he realizes that honesty doesn’t pay in this world,” he shares.

Prabhas is sure to enthral his legion fans in this never-seen-before role, the source feels, adding that the actor is eager to work with Sandeep since he designs energetic and fearless roles.

The Prabhas-Sandeep movie is set to go on the floors in December this year after Prabhas completes other films like Rajasaab and Kannappa.

