Prabhas To Avoid All Public Appearance for 6 Months

Prabhas has never been known as a partygoer, nor is he frequently seen in public. Now, he will be seen even less — almost not at all — for at least the next six months.

The decision, taken by Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is aimed at preventing any visual leak of the actor’s “very special” look for their upcoming collaboration.

A source close to the development explains, “It’s not enough to request fans at airports, restaurants, and other public places to avoid clicking photos of Prabhas. If not openly, they will do it secretly. Sandeep and Prabhas have concluded that the only way to stop the look from leaking is for him to completely avoid public appearances.”

For the next six months, Prabhas is expected to eliminate all public outings. This, however, raises questions about the promotions of his next release, The Raja Saab. How Prabhas will promote the film without revealing his cop look for Spirit — or whether he will skip promotions altogether — remains to be seen.

