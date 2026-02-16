Prabhas Suffers Minor Injuries

Prabhas reportedly suffered minor injuries while filming a horse-riding sequence in Fauji.

The makers of Fauji were working on a crucial schedule, and some reports suggested that shooting might be set back by a day or two. However, our sources say Prabhas’ injuries are very minor, and that the shooting will continue as scheduled.

Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, which turned out to be a box office disaster. The star is now banking on Fauji to regain his winning streak this Dussehra. The commercial entertainer that carries a strong patriotic touch is said to feature him in a role with varied shades. It is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for hits like Sita Ramam.