Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ Is Big, Brutal and Global

Rebel Star Prabhas steps into a raw, high-voltage avatar in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who continues his remarkable streak after delivering a hat-trick of blockbusters.

The recently unveiled first-look poster—released to ring in the New Year—showcased Prabhas in an intense, unfiltered form and quickly went viral, igniting massive anticipation across social media.

Promising a potent blend of brutal action, searing emotion and psychological intensity, Vanga’s signature storytelling is expected to push the envelope with this high-octane action drama.

Tripti Dimri essays the female lead, while veteran actor Prakash Raj appears in a pivotal role. Mounted on a lavish scale, Spirit is produced by Bhadrakali Pictures in association with T-Series Films. The film is currently under production.

Amplifying its global ambitions, Spirit will release in eight languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, alongside Chinese, Japanese and Korean—positioning it as one of Indian cinema’s most expansive international releases to date.