Prabhas May Have Bold Scenes In ‘Spirit’

After Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for what could be one of the boldest and most challenging films of Prabhas’ career — Spirit.

According to industry sources, the film features several unconventional sequences that push cinematic boundaries, including a pivotal scene where the leading man is required to go completely nude.

A well-known Telugu star who was previously offered the project confirms that the script demands a high level of intensity and commitment. “It’s a very interesting subject,” he admits, “but there were certain scenes — including one that required complete nudity — that I wasn’t comfortable performing, so I decided to step away.”

Now, with Prabhas on board, all eyes are on how Vanga plans to execute the scene — known for his fearless approach to storytelling and his penchant for emotional extremes.

Whether the superstar will actually go bare for the camera remains uncertain. “Prabhas is known to be extremely private and reserved in real life,” says a source close to the project. “It’s possible that Sandeep might opt for a body double for that sequence.”

Interestingly, the scene in question reportedly takes place during a police interrogation sequence, integral to the film’s narrative arc.

Whether Prabhas bares his soul — or more — on screen, one thing is certain: Spirit is poised to test both its hero and its audience in ways Telugu cinema hasn’t seen before.