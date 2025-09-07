Prabhas, Malvika Head To Greece For Song Shoot

Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is expected to complete shooting by the end of October 2025. After a temporary halt due to a union strike, production has resumed, with the team working intensively to meet deadlines. The film is slated for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti.



According to a confirmed source, “The film’s production has already wrapped major shooting schedules and is now resuming. A song sequence will be filmed in Greece featuring Prabhas and Malvika Mohanan. The film promises breathtaking visuals and a captivating soundtrack.”



Attempts to reach director Maruthi for confirmation went unanswered, as he did not respond to messages or calls.