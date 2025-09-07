 Top
Prabhas, Malvika Head To Greece For Song Shoot

Hyderabad Chronicle
Lipika Varma
7 Sept 2025 7:47 PM IST

The Raja Saab shoot resumed; film to release next January

Prabhas, Malvika Head To Greece For Song Shoot
Prabhas (Image:DC)

Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is expected to complete shooting by the end of October 2025. After a temporary halt due to a union strike, production has resumed, with the team working intensively to meet deadlines. The film is slated for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti.


According to a confirmed source, “The film’s production has already wrapped major shooting schedules and is now resuming. A song sequence will be filmed in Greece featuring Prabhas and Malvika Mohanan. The film promises breathtaking visuals and a captivating soundtrack.”

Attempts to reach director Maruthi for confirmation went unanswered, as he did not respond to messages or calls.
Lipika Varma
About the AuthorLipika Varma
Lipika Varma, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former teacher, has been writing since 1990 for outlets like Deccan Chronicle, Asian Age, and more. A single mother and breast cancer survivor, she continues to thrive in her profession with resilience and passion.

