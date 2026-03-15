Prabhas Loses Oodles Of Weight

Sorry, fans, but there is now less of Prabhas to love. The Raja Saab actor has reportedly lost a significant amount of weight — apparently between 15 and 20 kilos at the last count — and is still slimming down. Spilling the tea, a colleague of the actor reveals, “For years, Prabhas has been told by close friends to lose weight. He was aware of the issue, but was unable to do much about it because he loved food too much.”

So, was this weight loss for a role?

“Not really,” says the friend. “Though Sandeep Vanga did ask Prabhas to lose weight for his cop’s role in Spirit, he was never motivated enough to slim down just for a character. This time, it is for health reasons. His medical team advised him to shed weight urgently in order to stay fit.”

Prabhas had once confessed “I am a foodie and I love feeding people... My dream role is that of a chef, so we can have lots of food on camera.”









