Prabhas Graces Japan’s ‘Anan’

Hyderabad Chronicle
6 Feb 2026 8:26 PM IST

The actor makes history as the first Indian actor on Japan’s iconic magazine

Prabhas Graces Japan’s ‘Anan’
Prabhas. (DC Image)

Prabhas’s popularity in Japan continues to soar, with the pan-Indian star now featuring solo on the back cover of Anan issue 2483, releasing February 10.

The magazine describes the feature as a “royal audience gravure,” highlighting his deep connect with Japanese fans. His fan base in the country grew steadily after the Japanese release of Baahubali, expanded further with Salaar, and peaked with Kalki 2898 AD.

Shot during his Tokyo visit in December 2025, the cover marks a defining moment in Prabhas’s overseas appeal, reinforcing his status as a true international crowd-puller.

