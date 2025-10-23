Prabhas Gets His Own COP Universe
On his birthday, the actor receives the ultimate gift ‘Spirit’ is now becoming a franchise
Prabhas, who celebrated his birthday on October 23, received a thrilling surprise from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga — his upcoming film Spirit is officially being developed into a franchise.
The supernatural cop thriller, which goes on floors in February 2026, will mark Prabhas’ first outing in khaki. Originally envisioned as a standalone film, the project has now evolved into a multi-film universe, following internal discussions on its expansive storytelling potential.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
